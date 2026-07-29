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Al-Baqarah
২০৫
২:২০৫
واذا تولى سعى في الارض ليفسد فيها ويهلك الحرث والنسل والله لا يحب الفساد ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا تَوَلَّىٰ سَعَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ لِيُفْسِدَ فِيهَا وَيُهْلِكَ ٱلْحَرْثَ وَٱلنَّسْلَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْفَسَادَ ٢٠٥
وَاِذَا
تَوَلّٰی
سَعٰی
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
لِیُفْسِدَ
فِیْهَا
وَیُهْلِكَ
الْحَرْثَ
وَالنَّسْلَ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
لَا
یُحِبُّ
الْفَسَادَ
۟
যখন তোমার কাছ থেকে সে ব্যক্তি ফিরে যায়, তখন দেশের মধ্যে অনিষ্ট ঘটাতে এবং শস্যাদি ও পশুসমূহকে ধবংস করতে চেষ্টা করে কিন্তু আল্লাহ ফাসাদ পছন্দ করেন না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Anthony Den Braven
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২০৫
This ayah encapsulates a TRULY important vision conveying the predicaments of tyranny. 'Those [hypocrties] who leave you, will spread mischief in the land' - those who assume the position of the incumbent by demagogic qualities, may pose a grave peril. If they polarize the society, abscond from its primeval foundations, such as the pertaining notion of hypocrites repudiating Allah, they will attempt to undermine the societal interests.
১
১
Sherene Mansor
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৮:১১০, ২:২০০-২০১, ২২:৭৮, ২:২০৪-২০৭
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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৭
৫
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