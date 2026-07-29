প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
ভাষা নির্বাচন কর
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
১৭১
২:১৭১
ومثل الذين كفروا كمثل الذي ينعق بما لا يسمع الا دعاء ونداء صم بكم عمي فهم لا يعقلون ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ كَمَثَلِ ٱلَّذِى يَنْعِقُ بِمَا لَا يَسْمَعُ إِلَّا دُعَآءًۭ وَنِدَآءًۭ ۚ صُمٌّۢ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌۭ فَهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
كَمَثَلِ
الَّذِیْ
یَنْعِقُ
بِمَا
لَا
یَسْمَعُ
اِلَّا
دُعَآءً
وَّنِدَآءً ؕ
صُمٌّۢ
بُكْمٌ
عُمْیٌ
فَهُمْ
لَا
یَعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
এ কাফিরদের তুলনা সেই ব্যক্তির মত যে এমন কিছুকে ডাকে যা হাঁক-ডাক ছাড়া আর কিছুই শোনে না, বধির, মূক ও অন্ধ; কাজেই তারা বুঝবে না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Anthony Den Braven
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭১
There is a certain emphasis on the delirium of unconscionable crowds who follow their masters as docile cattle. I consider the qualities of perception in this ayah - we shall impugn the authorities and our beliefs and therefore attempt to comprehend different spectrums of vision. It is not a call to a revolution, however, nor a rally to undermine tradition - wisdom of the entirety of the past generations surpasses that of ours current and perhaps...
আরো দেখুন
৫
৪
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
পরবর্তী আয়াত