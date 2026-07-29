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Al-Baqarah
১৭
২:১৭
مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
مَثَلُهُمْ كَمَثَلِ ٱلَّذِى ٱسْتَوْقَدَ نَارًۭا فَلَمَّآ أَضَآءَتْ مَا حَوْلَهُۥ ذَهَبَ ٱللَّهُ بِنُورِهِمْ وَتَرَكَهُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـٰتٍۢ لَّا يُبْصِرُونَ ١٧
مَثَلُهُمْ
كَمَثَلِ
الَّذِی
اسْتَوْقَدَ
نَارًا ۚ
فَلَمَّاۤ
اَضَآءَتْ
مَا
حَوْلَهٗ
ذَهَبَ
اللّٰهُ
بِنُوْرِهِمْ
وَتَرَكَهُمْ
فِیْ
ظُلُمٰتٍ
لَّا
یُبْصِرُوْنَ
۟
তাদের উদাহরণ, যেমন এক ব্যক্তি আগুন জ্বালালো, তা যখন তার চারদিক আলোকিত করল আল্লাহ তখন তাদের জ্যোতি অপসারণ করে দিলেন এবং তাদেরকে এমন ঘন অন্ধকারে ফেলে দিলেন যে, তারা কিছুই দেখতে পায় না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
R Z
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭
I was working late one night last week and when I switched off the lights in the lab on my way out, I was struck by how very different it felt to the bright and busy place it is during the day.
The sparkling glassware, colourful containers and expensive equipment were blanketed by darkness and it felt a little eerie.
The tools for discovering knowledge were there but they were not in use. There was just the dark and the hum of the resting mach...
আরো দেখুন
৩১
১৪
Nadia L
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭
I've been thinking about this example for some time now, and decided to watch last year's Striking Examples series on Bayyinah's YouTube page. In the lecture, he talked about how one way of understanding this example is that the man lighting the fire is Allah's Messenger (SAW) and the light that is taken away is from the hypocrites. The light itself is still there, but the hypocrites don't have the ability to take advantage of it.
The hypocrite...
আরো দেখুন
১৫
২
sabah firdous
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭
I could have all the knowledge in the world but if God takes away my ability to understand and see logic & truth, what good is that knowledge to me. May Allah save us from arrogance and give us sight to see the TRUTH, Ameen.
১৮
২
Khaleda Begum
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭
From the balcony of my new house, I can see a tiny little green space. It’s a government place, so many trees there but no light, it’s dark. Looking at the dark place, I remember once I visited my small hometown and going to see my khala (aunt) , it was after Maghreb and both sides of the road was completely dark, there was no other lights than the car headlights. I realised that time , living in a city with loads of artificial light, I forgot th...
আরো দেখুন
৩
০
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭
The hypocrite lights a fire, feeling safe and complacent with his outward display of faith despite the darkness that dwells within him. His attempt might give 'light' to him momentarily, But as soon as Allah snatches that safety away from him upon his death, he is left to dwell in the darkness that he refused to acknowledge in the first place.
(Based on Tafseer Al-Jalaalayn)
২০
০
Khaleda Islam
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭-১৮
What I feel about this verse is Allah swt provides resources so we can explore and discover unknowns. when we find solutions to our problems or projects, we rejoice in our accomplishments and fail to recognize the hands of Allah in it. Then Allah may take away it or probably add new challenges to it. Then we get lost! Because we do not acknowledge him.
We think 'we' did it!
like corona situation, We have discovered the vaccine! what if Alla...
আরো দেখুন
৪
৩
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৬-১৮
He compared the hypocrites to someone who lit a fire, and the only reason you would light a fire in darkness of the night is for warmth, comfort, and to be able to see in the darkness around you. In that way belief grants you Serenity, warmth, and the ability to see through the darkness with the light of Allah. He then mentions that he took away their light and that is because they turned away from belief so he left them in darkness without the ...
আরো দেখুন
১০
১
Ally Hack
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৭-১৮
I am not a scholar, but this ayah creates a powerful image in my mind. Note that Allah gives a fire (light and heat) to his slave, and, as for those worthy of misguidance, after his surroundings were lit for him, Allah takes away his light, and leaves him not only in darkness, but darkness with the fire still burning (minus the light). If you read the ayat carefully, you see that Allah only extinguishes the light, not the heat, for those he mis...
আরো দেখুন
৪৪
১
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