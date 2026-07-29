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Al-Baqarah
১৫৮
২:১৫৮
۞ ان الصفا والمروة من شعاير الله فمن حج البيت او اعتمر فلا جناح عليه ان يطوف بهما ومن تطوع خيرا فان الله شاكر عليم ١٥٨
۞ إِنَّ ٱلصَّفَا وَٱلْمَرْوَةَ مِن شَعَآئِرِ ٱللَّهِ ۖ فَمَنْ حَجَّ ٱلْبَيْتَ أَوِ ٱعْتَمَرَ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِ أَن يَطَّوَّفَ بِهِمَا ۚ وَمَن تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًۭا فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَاكِرٌ عَلِيمٌ ١٥٨
اِنَّ
الصَّفَا
وَالْمَرْوَةَ
مِنْ
شَعَآىِٕرِ
اللّٰهِ ۚ
فَمَنْ
حَجَّ
الْبَیْتَ
اَوِ
اعْتَمَرَ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَیْهِ
اَنْ
یَّطَّوَّفَ
بِهِمَا ؕ
وَمَنْ
تَطَوَّعَ
خَیْرًا ۙ
فَاِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
شَاكِرٌ
عَلِیْمٌ
۟
নিশ্চয়ই ‘সাফা’ এবং ‘মারওয়া’ আল্লাহর নিদর্শনগুলোর অন্যতম। কাজেই যে ব্যক্তি কাবাগৃহের হাজ্জ অথবা ‘উমরাহ করবে, এ দু’টোর সাঈ করাতে তাদের কোনই গুনাহ নেই এবং যে ব্যক্তি স্বেচ্ছায় কোন সৎ কাজ করবে তাহলে নিশ্চয় আল্লাহ (তার ব্যাপারে) গুণগ্রাহী এবং সর্বজ্ঞ।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Saleena Ussman
ফলো করুন
১০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৫, ২:১৫৮
As someone who has been fortunate to receive the invite for Hajj this year and has never been to Makkah before, everything is being experienced for the first time.
Seeing the Kaaba for the first time for my Umrah, there are not enough words to describe that feeling. Full emotions of gratitude, love, and appreciation.
Despite tonnes of people around you doing their own thing, you become laser-focused, and everything else just becomes background...
আরো দেখুন
১৮
৫
Ali Ali
ফলো করুন
৫১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৭৬:২২, ২:১৫৮
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ
ٱللَّهَ شَاكِرٌ عَلِيمٌ
Allah is truly Appreciative, All-Knowing. (2:158)
Sometimes when we slip...
Our thoughts race to Allah’s punishment.
We remember His Might.
That He created Jahannam.
That His punishment is severe.
And that is true.
If it keeps you from sin.
If it humbles you.
If it draws you back to His obedience—
Then yes, hold on to that fear.
But if that mindset pushes you to despair...
If it ...
আরো দেখুন
৮
২
Azimah Daud
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮
*What’s Odd… is Often Sacred*
Lately I’ve been thinking about how much of Hajj is made up of odd numbers.
- The 5th pillar of Islam
- 1 niat
- 7 rounds around the Kaabah.
- 7 times running between Safa and Marwah.
- 3 Jamarat - each stoned with 7 pebbles.
- Adzkhar repetition 33,99
- Witr prayer 1:3:5….
- The Day of Arafah? The 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
Completion? The 10th.
At first glance, it’s easy to assume it’s syariat.
But then I rememb...
আরো দেখুন
৮
৪
Parveen Ahmed
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮
Bismillah
Indeed Safa & Marwa are the signs of Allah!
When the world is getting darker and whatever little efforts we are making to make it a little brighter seems like not working then remember this ayah.
Hajar (peace be upon her) ran through these hills focussing on saving her son Ismail (as). She didn't envision these two hills would become signs of Allah and people in the last ummah would do Sai. As Muslims whatever we are doing to remove ...
আরো দেখুন
১৪
১২
Salihu Abba
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮
The Best Companion: Befriending the One Who Never Fails You
When choosing a friend, a companion, or a partner, there are two qualities that matter above all: being appreciative and knowledgeable. If you find these in someone, there is no need to search further. But how do you recognize such a person?
Observe how they treat their friends. Do they constantly complain about them, or do they conceal their flaws in their absence and correct them in ...
আরো দেখুন
১১
২
Hifza Karim
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২৫:৭০, ২:১৫৮
WHY WE WANT HUMAN'S APPRECIATION INSTEAD OF ALLAH'S APPRECIATION?
And whoever volunteers good - then indeed, Allah is appreciative and Knowing.
Qur'an: 2:158
'If people in this world don't appreciate your work, Allah and His angels will surely appreciate your good deeds and kindness, both in this world and the hereafter. Despite your hard work, your boss, teacher, parents, and relatives may not praise your hard work, but Allah and His angels a...
আরো দেখুন
৮
২
hafeez saba
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮, ৯:১২৯
Going through a dark tunnel, we often forget that it always ends in light. This is the essence of tawakkul—trusting Allah, knowing that even if He lets us fall, the fall may be better than soaring high.
Most of the time, we are so pessimistic that we overthink, expecting a problem to overwhelm us, rather than seeing it as a chance to learn how to swim.
The story of Hajar, when Prophet Ibrahim (AS) left her in the desert, is a perfect example. S...
আরো দেখুন
১২
০
Abdus Samiul Basir
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮
In verses 155-156 of Surah Baqara, Allah says:
155. And I will test you with some fear, hunger, wealth, life and scarcity of fruits. And give glad tidings to the patient.
156. Surely those who say in distress: We are for Allah and to Him we shall return.
156. For them is grace and mercy from their Lord, and these are the ones who are guided.
Right after this part Allah says: 'Surely 'Safa' and 'Marwa' are among the signs of Allah. GOD is Apprec...
আরো দেখুন
৬
০
Khaleda Begum
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৮
#livebytheayah
People celebrate women’s success on women's day. As we see in different media, the parameters of women’s success are in terms of money or economic status or doing something different etc.
But how Allah celebrates a woman’s success is totally opposite and full of lessons for women of today. Allah makes Safa and Marwa, one of His symbols to appreciate the strive of a mother. Hajar ran 7 times from Safa to Marwa, in search of wate...
আরো দেখুন
১০
০
J Yousef
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩:৯২, ২:১৫৮, ২৪:৪১, ৪:৩৫, ২:২১৬, ৩৩:৪০
পোস্ট করা হয়েছে
The 99 Names of Allah
He is the All-Knowing: He knows what is and what could be, what was and what could have been. Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, said, 'Its perfection lies in comprehending everything by knowledge—manifest and hidden, small and large, first and last, inception and outcome.' The all-Knower even knows every leaf that falls. He knows what our souls whisper to us and He is closer to us 'than the jugular vein'. So He knows what you are going ...
আরো দেখুন
৩
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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