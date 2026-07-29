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Al-Baqarah
১৫৭
২:১৫৭
اولايك عليهم صلوات من ربهم ورحمة واولايك هم المهتدون ١٥٧
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَٰتٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌۭ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُهْتَدُونَ ١٥٧
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
عَلَیْهِمْ
صَلَوٰتٌ
مِّنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ
وَرَحْمَةٌ ۫
وَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْمُهْتَدُوْنَ
۟
এদের প্রতি রয়েছে তাদের প্রতিপালকের পক্ষ হতে অনুগ্রহ ও করুণা আর এরাই হিদায়াতপ্রাপ্ত।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Nadia
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৭
Bismillah.
We often don't consider how much bigger and better the realm of the hereafter is in comparison to this world. One of the hadith which I love is when Prophet Muhammad SAW said 'When a person from amongst the persons of the world be brought who had led the most miserable life (in the world) from among the inmates of Paradise, it would be said to him
'Oh son of Adam, did you face any hardship?, or had any distress fallen to your lot?'
H...
আরো দেখুন
২১
৫
Razia Zahra
ফলো করুন
১৫ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২১:৩৫, ২:১৫৬-১৫৭
Have they really they gone?
The one whom you adored,
the one whom you loved,
The one whom you might have shared a disagreement with,
the one who you sometimes said you would call them later.
If only you could have one more conversation,
if only you could tell them you love them once more.
Have they really gone?
The lifeless body whom you saw they took great pride and joy of, now seems hollow,
even their own bodies they have left behind!
chan...
আরো দেখুন
২৩
১
Jenny Cavcic
ফলো করুন
২২ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
Saleh Aljafarawi. He was 28 years old when his life was taken.
A few weeks before he passed away (may Allah accept him among his beautiful martyrs, Ameen), I saw a video of him sitting in the dark night with the sound of drones above him, reciting these exact verses. His voice unshaken, beautiful as always.
His life was a testament to this. And now, every time I come across this passage, I think of him in that video, reciting these exact aya...
আরো দেখুন
৪৩
৯
Salihu Abba
ফলো করুন
৩৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৮৯:২৭-২৯, ৫৭:২২-২৩, ৮৯:২৭-৩০, ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
How do we recognize those favored by Allah! those upon whom His blessings and mercy continuously descend? You recognize them when calamity strikes. While others are shaken, they remain calm, whispering: 'Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.' (2:156)
Their serenity flows from understanding: 'No calamity befalls on earth or within yourselves but it is inscribed in a Book before We bring it into being.' (57:22)
They have interna...
আরো দেখুন
১৬
০
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫১-১৫৭
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
আরো দেখুন
৮
২
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
﷽
Let's imagine, the life of this world has ended and you are reflecting on it from the realm of the hereafter.
As you look back, you realize that trials and tribulations were inevitable companions on your path. Each challenge, once perceived as insurmountable, now appears as a pivotal moment of growth and spiritual evolution. These trials, though daunting at the time, have become cherished memories, testaments to your unwavering commitment to ...
আরো দেখুন
১১
৭
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৩, ২:১৫৫-১৫৭, ২:৪৫
The themes of sabr (patience) and salat (prayer) have drawn my attention in Surat Al-Baqara. Twice, we are asked to seek help through patience and prayer, and in verse 45, we're reminded about the importance of humbleness in doing so.
We are told, that 'If the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, was distressed about anything, he would pray' (Source: Sunan Abī Dāwūd 1319). So prayer was no longer only an obligation, it was a lifeline, i...
আরো দেখুন
২১
০
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
'Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un' Alhamdullilah.
Isn't it comforting to know that after all of the tests, fear, losses, & disasters - you are guaranteed to return to the One you belong to?
May Allah make us of the rightly guided ones who patiently endure and receive the good news:
'Give good news to those who patiently endure— who, when faced with a disaster, say,
'Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.'
They are the...
আরো দেখুন
৩৬
১২
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
#FromDespairToHope
I watched an episode of
#Quran30for30
where one of the speakers was describing this verse as his favourite verse in the Quran and he went on to explain that even though it may come off as unusual,it is a verse that psychologically prepares you foe the difficulties in life and to top it up it then tells you exactly what to do when those trials come. I remember thinking how he could have picked this verse over so many others, bu...
আরো দেখুন
১১
২
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫-১৫৭
Reflecting on this verse and reading commentary on it where the author shares Umm Salama's story..How she lost her dear husband from wounds sustained during the battle of Badr and how she recited these words in Verse 156 which she learnt from her husband,Abu Salama...What follows after is one of my favourite love stories,love that Allah has for his creation and the blessings and gifts he showers us with. She is proposed to by the Prophet Muhammad...
আরো দেখুন
২
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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