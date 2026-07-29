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Al-Baqarah
১৫১
২:১৫১
كما ارسلنا فيكم رسولا منكم يتلو عليكم اياتنا ويزكيكم ويعلمكم الكتاب والحكمة ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون ١٥١
كَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا فِيكُمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنكُمْ يَتْلُوا۟ عَلَيْكُمْ ءَايَـٰتِنَا وَيُزَكِّيكُمْ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُعَلِّمُكُم مَّا لَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٥١
كَمَاۤ
اَرْسَلْنَا
فِیْكُمْ
رَسُوْلًا
مِّنْكُمْ
یَتْلُوْا
عَلَیْكُمْ
اٰیٰتِنَا
وَیُزَكِّیْكُمْ
وَیُعَلِّمُكُمُ
الْكِتٰبَ
وَالْحِكْمَةَ
وَیُعَلِّمُكُمْ
مَّا
لَمْ
تَكُوْنُوْا
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟ؕۛ
যেমন (তোমরা আমার একটি অনুগ্রহ লাভ করেছ যে) আমি তোমাদেরই মধ্য হতে তোমাদের কাছে একজন রসূল পাঠিয়েছি, যে আমার আয়াতগুলো তোমাদেরকে পড়ে শুনায়, তোমাদেরকে শুদ্ধ করে, তোমাদেরকে কিতাব ও জ্ঞান-বিজ্ঞান (সুন্নাত) শিক্ষা দেয় এবং তোমাদেরকে এমন সব বিষয় শিক্ষা দেয় যা তোমরা জানতে না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Basit Minhas
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫১
ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون
And he teaches you that which you couldn't have known by yourselves.
Implying, without him, There was no way or means possible to have knowledge of the things that he teaches you.
The translation might come up as a bit odd to some, however Dr. Fadel Saleh Alsamerai RA in his book معاني النحو while describing the benefits of ما كان يفعل (or لم يكن يفعل) writes:
والمعنى الثاني على نفي الحدث قِبَلا
'And the second mean...
আরো দেখুন
২৬
১৫
Nadia
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৯১:৯, ২:১৫১
In verse 151 of surah al-Baqarah, Allah describes some of the directives given to His prophets with regards to the aims and objectives of their mission. I would like to focus here on the aspect of purification. What is meant here by purification is spiritual purification, as Allah repeats in 91:9: 'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'. This verse comes after seven consecutive verses where Allah swears by different objects, the s...
আরো দেখুন
৮
২
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫১-১৫৭
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
আরো দেখুন
৮
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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