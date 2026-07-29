প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
ভাষা নির্বাচন কর
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
১২৫
২:১২৫
واذ جعلنا البيت مثابة للناس وامنا واتخذوا من مقام ابراهيم مصلى وعهدنا الى ابراهيم واسماعيل ان طهرا بيتي للطايفين والعاكفين والركع السجود ١٢٥
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا ٱلْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةًۭ لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًۭا وَٱتَّخِذُوا۟ مِن مَّقَامِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ مُصَلًّۭى ۖ وَعَهِدْنَآ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ أَن طَهِّرَا بَيْتِىَ لِلطَّآئِفِينَ وَٱلْعَـٰكِفِينَ وَٱلرُّكَّعِ ٱلسُّجُودِ ١٢٥
وَاِذْ
جَعَلْنَا
الْبَیْتَ
مَثَابَةً
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَاَمْنًا ؕ
وَاتَّخِذُوْا
مِنْ
مَّقَامِ
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
مُصَلًّی ؕ
وَعَهِدْنَاۤ
اِلٰۤی
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
وَاِسْمٰعِیْلَ
اَنْ
طَهِّرَا
بَیْتِیَ
لِلطَّآىِٕفِیْنَ
وَالْعٰكِفِیْنَ
وَالرُّكَّعِ
السُّجُوْدِ
۟
এবং স্মরণ কর যখন আমি কা‘বাগৃহকে মানুষের জন্য মিলনকেন্দ্র এবং নিরাপদস্থল করলাম এবং বললাম, ‘মাকামে ইবরাহীমকে সলাতের স্থান হিসেবে গ্রহণ কর’ এবং ইবরাহীম ও ইসমাঈলকে বলেছিলাম, ‘আমার গৃহকে তাওয়াফকারী, ই‘তিকাফকারী এবং রুকূ ও সাজদাহকারীদের জন্য পবিত্র রাখবে’।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
২ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৫
A Place of Return
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:125) through Hadith
Returning… It is one of the quiet rhythms of faith.
We return after wandering.
We return after failing.
We return after forgetting.
It is no surprise, then, that Allah (SWT) describes His House with a remarkable word:
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا الْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةً لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًا
“And when We made the House a place of return for the people and a sanctuary...” (2:125)
The word مَثَابَة...
আরো দেখুন
১৫
০
Saleena Ussman
ফলো করুন
১০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৫, ২:১৫৮
As someone who has been fortunate to receive the invite for Hajj this year and has never been to Makkah before, everything is being experienced for the first time.
Seeing the Kaaba for the first time for my Umrah, there are not enough words to describe that feeling. Full emotions of gratitude, love, and appreciation.
Despite tonnes of people around you doing their own thing, you become laser-focused, and everything else just becomes background...
আরো দেখুন
১৮
৫
Almas K.
ফলো করুন
১১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৪-১৩৬, ২২:৭৭-৭৮
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
আরো দেখুন
১২
৮
Reshad Noorzay
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৪-১৪১
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
৯
০
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১২৪-১২৬
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
আরো দেখুন
৭
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
পরবর্তী আয়াত