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Al-Baqarah
১১৪
২:১১৪
ومن اظلم ممن منع مساجد الله ان يذكر فيها اسمه وسعى في خرابها اولايك ما كان لهم ان يدخلوها الا خايفين لهم في الدنيا خزي ولهم في الاخرة عذاب عظيم ١١٤
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَـٰجِدَ ٱللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا ٱسْمُهُۥ وَسَعَىٰ فِى خَرَابِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَآ إِلَّا خَآئِفِينَ ۚ لَهُمْ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا خِزْىٌۭ وَلَهُمْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١١٤
وَمَنْ
اَظْلَمُ
مِمَّنْ
مَّنَعَ
مَسٰجِدَ
اللّٰهِ
اَنْ
یُّذْكَرَ
فِیْهَا
اسْمُهٗ
وَسَعٰی
فِیْ
خَرَابِهَا ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
مَا
كَانَ
لَهُمْ
اَنْ
یَّدْخُلُوْهَاۤ
اِلَّا
خَآىِٕفِیْنَ ؕ۬
لَهُمْ
فِی
الدُّنْیَا
خِزْیٌ
وَّلَهُمْ
فِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِیْمٌ
۟
তার চেয়ে বড় যালেম কে, যে ব্যক্তি আল্লাহর মাসজিদগুলোতে আল্লাহর নাম নিতে বাধা দেয় এবং ওগুলোর ধ্বংস সাধনের চেষ্টা করে? অথচ ভয়ে ভীত না হয়ে তাদের জন্য মাসজিদে প্রবেশ সঙ্গত ছিল না, এদের জন্য দুনিয়াতে আছে লাঞ্ছনা এবং পরকালে তাদের জন্য রয়েছে কঠিন শাস্তি।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Bilal Arshad
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১১৪
The unprovoked attack on defenceless Palestinians, especially in congregational prayer in the masjid, is a clear violation of human rights. This is a heinous attack against humanity that needs addressing with haste. What can we do? Dua is a powerful tool - use it - make a heartfelt dua in abundance for our fellow brothers and sisters who are suffering. This is the time to express your feelings and write reflections to reconnect with the words of ...
আরো দেখুন
১৮
০
Syed Hassan
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১১৪
Reflections on 2:114
'Who is more unjust than those who prevent Allah’s Name from being mentioned in His places of worship and strive to destroy them? Such people have no right to enter these places except with fear. For them there is disgrace in this world, and they will suffer a tremendous punishment in the Hereafter.'
* Attacking sacred places of worship is forbidden in Islamic Law - Even in times of conflict.
* Attacking worshippers who a...
আরো দেখুন
৭
২
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১১৪
The implicit understanding (mafhoom) of this verse is that because the most unjust people would be those who prevent the mosques of Allah from having His name mentioned therein and exerted their efforts in ruining them, then that would mean those who do the opposite (strive in building mosques and remind others to mention Allahs name therein ) would be the most just of people .
#fundraiser
(taken from Tafsir al Sa'di)
And because he promised tho...
আরো দেখুন
০
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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