প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
ভাষা নির্বাচন কর
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
১১৩
২:১১৩
وقالت اليهود ليست النصارى على شيء وقالت النصارى ليست اليهود على شيء وهم يتلون الكتاب كذالك قال الذين لا يعلمون مثل قولهم فالله يحكم بينهم يوم القيامة فيما كانوا فيه يختلفون ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَقَالَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ لَيْسَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ مِثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱللَّهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ فِيمَا كَانُوا۟ فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ
الْیَهُوْدُ
لَیْسَتِ
النَّصٰرٰی
عَلٰی
شَیْءٍ ۪
وَّقَالَتِ
النَّصٰرٰی
لَیْسَتِ
الْیَهُوْدُ
عَلٰی
شَیْءٍ ۙ
وَّهُمْ
یَتْلُوْنَ
الْكِتٰبَ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
قَالَ
الَّذِیْنَ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
مِثْلَ
قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ
فَاللّٰهُ
یَحْكُمُ
بَیْنَهُمْ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
فِیْمَا
كَانُوْا
فِیْهِ
یَخْتَلِفُوْنَ
۟
আর ইয়াহূদীরা বলে যে, নাসারাদের মাযহাবের কোন ভিত্তি নেই; নাসারারা বলে যে, ইয়াহূদীদের মাযহাবের কোন ভিত্তি নেই, অথচ তারা কিতাব পাঠ করে, এভাবে যারা কিছু জানে না তারাও ওদের মতই বলে, যার সম্বন্ধে তারা মতবিরোধ করছে, আল্লাহ ক্বিয়ামাতের দিন তাদের মধ্যে সেই বিষয়ের সমাধান করবেন।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
৭ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১১৩
What Belongs to Allah ﷻ.
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:113) through the Hadith
It is surprisingly easy to become certain about other people.
Certain about who is right.
Who is wrong.
Who understands.
Who is misguided.
Perhaps that is why this ayah feels so relevant even centuries later:
﴿وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ﴾
“The Jews said, ‘The...
আরো দেখুন
৭
০
Hamzah Islam
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১১৩
2:113
I feel like this is why this effort is so important. To be connected to the scripture. It is not empty words but a message given to us and guidance for how we should live our lives.
Although the Jews and Christians read their scriptures, they were not rooted in them and did not follow it accurately. So much so that they were not recognised to be people of God by each other and by people who did not recieve scriptures. You could not look at...
আরো দেখুন
৪
১
Khaleda Islam
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬:১০৮, ২:১১, ২:১১৩, ২:২৫৬
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
আরো দেখুন
১১
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
পরবর্তী আয়াত