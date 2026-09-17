Tazkirul Quran তাফসীর: Al-'Ankabut আয়াহ 9

Of all the creatures, a man’s parents have the greatest right over him. But, just as everything has a limit, so also do the parent’s rights have a limit, in the sense that—according to the Prophet’s tradition—‘no obedience may be shown to any creature if it means disobedience to the Creator.’ The rights of parents must be observed, but only so long as they do not clash with the rights of God. The moment a parent’s order clashes with God’s order, it becomes as necessary at that time not to follow his or her order as it is necessary to follow his or her order in ordinary circumstances. In Islam the rights of parents means service being due to them, but not worship.