Tazkirul Quran তাফসীর: Al-'Ankabut আয়াহ 12

Inventing a lie, or iftira, consists of saying something of one’s own concoction and then attributing it to God. All manner of wrongful innovations in religion, or bid‘ah, and wrong interpretations are included in this definition. One of the forms of iftira is prominent people among the deniers of God asking the less enlightened to follow their path and reassuring them that they will be responsible if the latter are questioned before God. But God has not given this kind of right to anybody. Therefore, to make such a statement amounts to uttering a falsehood in the name of God. Human beings say many things for the sake of saying them. But if they were to understand the consequences of their words, they would not utter them. When such people who have spoken idly see the horror of the Day of Judgement, their condition will be entirely different from what it seems to be in today’s world.