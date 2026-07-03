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Al-An'am
১২০
৬:১২০
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُوْا
ظَاهِرَ
الْاِثْمِ
وَبَاطِنَهٗ ؕ
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَكْسِبُوْنَ
الْاِثْمَ
سَیُجْزَوْنَ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَقْتَرِفُوْنَ
۟
তোমরা প্রকাশ্য ও গোপন পাপ বর্জন কর, যারা পাপ অর্জন করে তারা তাদের অর্জনের যথোচিত প্রতিফল পাবে।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Zufisha Khaleel
ফলো করুন
১৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬:১২০
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
আরো দেখুন
৩
০
Khadejah Mehmood
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬৬:৮, ৬:১২০
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
আরো দেখুন
১২
৫
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