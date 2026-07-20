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Al-Ahzab
২৭
৩৩:২৭
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَاَوْرَثَكُمْ
اَرْضَهُمْ
وَدِیَارَهُمْ
وَاَمْوَالَهُمْ
وَاَرْضًا
لَّمْ
تَطَـُٔوْهَا ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
عَلٰی
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرًا
۟۠
আর তিনি তোমাদেরকে উত্তরাধিকারী করে দিলেন তাদের ভূমির, তাদের ঘরবাড়ির আর তাদের ধন-সম্পদের; আর এমন এক ভূখন্ডের যেখানে তোমরা (এখনও) অভিযানই পরিচালনা করনি। আল্লাহ সর্ববিষয়ে ক্ষমতাবান।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Razia Zahra
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:১৫৫, ৩৩:২১-২৭
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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