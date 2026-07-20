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Al-Ahzab
১
৩৩:১
يا ايها النبي اتق الله ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ان الله كان عليما حكيما ١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ ٱتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ عَلِيمًا حَكِيمًۭا ١
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّبِیُّ
اتَّقِ
اللّٰهَ
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
وَالْمُنٰفِقِیْنَ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
كَانَ
عَلِیْمًا
حَكِیْمًا
۟ۙ
হে নবী (সা)! আল্লাহকে ভয় কর, আর কাফির ও মুনাফিকদের আনুগত্য কর না, নিশ্চয় আল্লাহ সর্বজ্ঞাতা, মহাপ্রজ্ঞাময়।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ফলো করুন
৪৫ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৩:১-৮
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
আরো দেখুন
২২
৪
Yousef Junior
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৩:১-৩
This morning and several other times in the past few weeks was spent arduously debating with a Muslim friend of mine about Western ideas, liberalism, etc and their relationship to Islam, compatibilities, etc.
The fundemental difference in source for information:
The tradition passed down to us, and hopefully the inheritance of revelation from Allah
Vs.
The construct of modern thinkers and the human psyche; the innate superiority given to 'm...
আরো দেখুন
২৬
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
পরবর্তী আয়াত