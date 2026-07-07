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৩৪
৫১:৩৪
مسومة عند ربك للمسرفين ٣٤
مُّسَوَّمَةً عِندَ رَبِّكَ لِلْمُسْرِفِينَ ٣٤
مُّسَوَّمَةً
عِنْدَ
رَبِّكَ
لِلْمُسْرِفِیْنَ
۟
যা তোমার প্রতিপালকের নিকট চিহ্নিত হয়ে আছে সীমালঙ্ঘনকারীদের জন্য।
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প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৫:৭৪, ২৩:১২, ৫৫:১৪, ৫১:৩১-৩৪, ২৯:৫৫
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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