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Adh-Dhariyat
৩১
৫১:৩১
۞ قال فما خطبكم ايها المرسلون ٣١
۞ قَالَ فَمَا خَطْبُكُمْ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣١
قَالَ
فَمَا
خَطْبُكُمْ
اَیُّهَا
الْمُرْسَلُوْنَ
۟
ইবরাহীম বলল- ‘ওহে আল্লাহর দূতগণ (ফেরেশতারা)! তোমাদের কাজ কী (এখন)?’
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৫১:৩১
'He only asked them this after he had hosted fully hosted them, which is the correct way to host guests. The guest should not be asked about what the objective of their visit is until after they are preparing to leave. This is so that they do not suspect that their visit caused any hardship on their host, and so that he could help them to the best of his capabilities.' - Ibn 'Âshoor
২
০
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৫:৭৪, ২৩:১২, ৫৫:১৪, ৫১:৩১-৩৪, ২৯:৫৫
Isn't it interesting that Allah tells us that our bodies are made from an extract of clay. And then we read about a punishment for people who disobeyed Him (by following their bodily desires) came in the form of baked clay (clay that has been exposed to great heat)? It almost seems like a literal display of someone reaping what they sowed. Allahu A'lem
And isn't also interesting that the people who obey shaytan are punished in the fire, and the...
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