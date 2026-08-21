۞ وَإِذَا
مَسَّ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
ضُرّٞ
دَعَا
رَبَّهُۥ
مُنِيبًا
إِلَيۡهِ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
خَوَّلَهُۥ
نِعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡهُ
نَسِيَ
مَا
كَانَ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَجَعَلَ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
لِّيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦۚ
قُلۡ
تَمَتَّعۡ
بِكُفۡرِكَ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكَ
مِنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٨
When one is touched with hardship, they cry out to their Lord, turning to Him ˹alone˺. But as soon as He showers them with blessings from Him, they ˹totally˺ forget the One they had cried to earlier, and set up equals to Allah to mislead ˹others˺ from His Way. Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Enjoy your disbelief for a little while! You will certainly be one of the inmates of the Fire.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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