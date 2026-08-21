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Az-Zumar 39:8 ۞ واذا مس الانسان ضر دعا ربه منيبا اليه ثم اذا خوله نعمة منه نسي ما كان يدعو اليه من قبل وجعل لله اندادا ليضل عن سبيله قل تمتع بكفرك قليلا انك من اصحاب النار ٨

Page 459 · Juz 23

۞ وَإِذَا
مَسَّ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
ضُرّٞ
دَعَا
رَبَّهُۥ
مُنِيبًا
إِلَيۡهِ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
خَوَّلَهُۥ
نِعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡهُ
نَسِيَ
مَا
كَانَ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَجَعَلَ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
لِّيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦۚ
قُلۡ
تَمَتَّعۡ
بِكُفۡرِكَ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكَ
مِنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٨
When one is touched with hardship, they cry out to their Lord, turning to Him ˹alone˺. But as soon as He showers them with blessings from Him, they ˹totally˺ forget the One they had cried to earlier, and set up equals to Allah to mislead ˹others˺ from His Way. Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Enjoy your disbelief for a little while! You will certainly be one of the inmates of the Fire.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude

Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Ayah in which Musa, peace be upon him, says:

إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ

("If you disbelieve, y

Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude

Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya

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