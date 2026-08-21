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Tafsir: Az-Zumar 39:5
Az-Zumar
5
39:5
خلق السماوات والارض بالحق يكور الليل على النهار ويكور النهار على الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى الا هو العزيز الغفار ٥
خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ يُكَوِّرُ ٱلَّيْلَ عَلَى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ ٱلنَّهَارَ عَلَى ٱلَّيْلِ ۖ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ ۖ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّى ۗ أَلَا هُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْغَفَّـٰرُ ٥
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يُكَوِّرُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُكَوِّرُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمًّىۗ
أَلَا
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٥
He created the heavens and the earth for a purpose. He wraps the night around the day, and wraps the day around the night. And He has subjected the sun and the moon, each orbiting for an appointed term. He is truly the Almighty, Most Forgiving.
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