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Tafsir: Az-Zumar 39:28
Az-Zumar
28
39:28
قرانا عربيا غير ذي عوج لعلهم يتقون ٢٨
قُرْءَانًا عَرَبِيًّا غَيْرَ ذِى عِوَجٍۢ لَّعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ ٢٨
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيًّا
غَيۡرَ
ذِي
عِوَجٖ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٢٨
˹It is˺ a Quran ˹revealed˺ in Arabic without any crookedness, so perhaps they will be conscious ˹of Allah˺.
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