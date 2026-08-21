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Tafsir: Az-Zumar 39:10
Az-Zumar
10
39:10
قل يا عباد الذين امنوا اتقوا ربكم للذين احسنوا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وارض الله واسعة انما يوفى الصابرون اجرهم بغير حساب ١٠
قُلْ يَـٰعِبَادِ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ ۚ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُوا۟ فِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌۭ ۗ وَأَرْضُ ٱللَّهِ وَٰسِعَةٌ ۗ إِنَّمَا يُوَفَّى ٱلصَّـٰبِرُونَ أَجْرَهُم بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍۢ ١٠
قُلۡ
يَٰعِبَادِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
فِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٞۗ
وَأَرۡضُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٰسِعَةٌۗ
إِنَّمَا
يُوَفَّى
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
أَجۡرَهُم
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
١٠
Say ˹O Prophet, that Allah says˺, “O My servants who believe! Be mindful of your Lord. Those who do good in this world will have a good reward. And Allah’s earth is spacious. Only those who endure patiently will be given their reward without limit.”
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