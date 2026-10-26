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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: At-Tur Ayah 44
At-Tur
44
52:44
وان يروا كسفا من السماء ساقطا يقولوا سحاب مركوم ٤٤
وَإِن يَرَوْا۟ كِسْفًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ سَاقِطًۭا يَقُولُوا۟ سَحَابٌۭ مَّرْكُومٌۭ ٤٤
وَإِن
ﲧ
يَرَوۡاْ
ﲨ
كِسۡفٗا
ﲩ
مِّنَ
ﲪ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﲫ
سَاقِطٗا
ﲬ
يَقُولُواْ
ﲭ
سَحَابٞ
ﲮ
مَّرۡكُومٞ
ﲯ
٤٤
ﲰ
If they were to see a ˹deadly˺ piece of the sky fall down ˹upon them˺, still they would say, “˹This is just˺ a pile of clouds.”
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.