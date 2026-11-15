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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: At-Tawbah Ayah 128
At-Tawbah
128
9:128
لقد جاءكم رسول من انفسكم عزيز عليه ما عنتم حريص عليكم بالمومنين رءوف رحيم ١٢٨
لَقَدْ جَآءَكُمْ رَسُولٌۭ مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ عَزِيزٌ عَلَيْهِ مَا عَنِتُّمْ حَرِيصٌ عَلَيْكُم بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ١٢٨
لَقَدۡ
ﲜ
جَآءَكُمۡ
ﲝ
رَسُولٞ
ﲞ
مِّنۡ
ﲟ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
ﲠ
عَزِيزٌ
ﲡ
عَلَيۡهِ
ﲢ
مَا
ﲣ
عَنِتُّمۡ
ﲤ
حَرِيصٌ
ﲥ
عَلَيۡكُم
ﲦ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ﲧ
رَءُوفٞ
ﲨ
رَّحِيمٞ
ﲩ
١٢٨
ﲪ
There certainly has come to you a messenger from among yourselves. He is concerned by your suffering, anxious for your well-being, and gracious and merciful to the believers.
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