In this verse, a deeper knowledge of Islam (li yatafaqqahu fi’ddin), does imply education in the traditional sense, which would mean acquiring a detailed knowledge of the form of religion, that is the ritual part, because then the study of religion becomes synonymous with the study of problems relating to the formal aspects of religion. Understanding (tafaqquh) in religion implies deep knowledge of the fundamentals of religion, a knowledge which makes one enlightened, which makes one fully aware of the eternal teachings of religion and helps one to build one’s life on the concept of the Hereafter. This verse tells us that the aim of developing an understanding in religion is to acquire the ability to deliver the divine message to the people. The word ‘warn’ (inzar) used here means to make people aware of the consequences in the Hereafter of their actions. This shows that Islamic education should prepare individuals for the role of preachers (da‘is), so that their addressees may fear God and make Him their sole concern in their present lives. Islamic learning is basically to prepare messengers to convey the word of God to others and is not merely the study of the problems of jurisprudence or of Islamic laws as is commonly understood. From this point of view, Islamic education should come under two headings: 1. The Quran and the traditions of the Prophet. 2. Such studies as are necessary from the point of view of the addressee—who is the target of the Divine Call, for instance, the language of the addressee, and his mindset.