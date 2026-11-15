Advice to Muslims: Observe Taqwa and be with those true in word and deed This brings us to the last verse: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَكُونُوا مَعَ الصَّادِقِينَ ﴿119﴾ ( O those who believe, fear Allah, and be in the company of the truthful - 119). The event of having remained behind as related to some other-wise sincere people, and the ultimate acceptance of their repentance, was all a result of their Taqwa, the fear of Allah and the sense of being responsible before him. Therefore, in this verse, the large masses of Muslims have been instructed to observe Taqwa (as a constant feature of their personal lives). Then, by saying: كُونُوا مَعَ الصَّادِقِينَ (be in the company of the truthful), it was hinted that the only way to achieve Taqwa was to frequent the company of those who are good in their deeds and true in their words, and to approximate one's own conduct to theirs. Perhaps, this may also be pointing out to the slip made by these people that was caused by the company they kept with hypocrites and their suggestions and advises they listened to. One should stay away from the company of those who are disobedient to Allah, and take to the company of the truthful. The Qur'an has not said ` the learned' (` ulama' ) or ` the righteous' (sulaha' ) at this place. Rather, by electing to use the word: الصَّادِقِينَ (as-sadiqin: the truthful), it has also told us about the real identity of the 'learned' and the 'righteous'. Such a truthful person has to be the one whose exterior and the interior are the same and who is also true in intention, and true in word, and true in deed as well.