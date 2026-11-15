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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: At-Tawbah Ayah 113
At-Tawbah
113
9:113
ما كان للنبي والذين امنوا ان يستغفروا للمشركين ولو كانوا اولي قربى من بعد ما تبين لهم انهم اصحاب الجحيم ١١٣
مَا كَانَ لِلنَّبِىِّ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَن يَسْتَغْفِرُوا۟ لِلْمُشْرِكِينَ وَلَوْ كَانُوٓا۟ أُو۟لِى قُرْبَىٰ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُمْ أَنَّهُمْ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ١١٣
مَا
ﱓ
كَانَ
ﱔ
لِلنَّبِيِّ
ﱕ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ﱖ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
ﱗ
أَن
ﱘ
يَسۡتَغۡفِرُواْ
ﱙ
لِلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
ﱚ
وَلَوۡ
ﱛ
كَانُوٓاْ
ﱜ
أُوْلِي
ﱝ
قُرۡبَىٰ
ﱞ
مِنۢ
ﱟ
بَعۡدِ
ﱠ
مَا
ﱡ
تَبَيَّنَ
ﱢ
لَهُمۡ
ﱣ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ﱤ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ﱥ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
ﱦ
١١٣
ﱧ
It is not ˹proper˺ for the Prophet and the believers to seek forgiveness for the polytheists, even if they were close relatives, after it has become clear to the believers that they are bound for the Hellfire.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.