Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: At-Tawbah Ayah 109
At-Tawbah
109
9:109
افمن اسس بنيانه على تقوى من الله ورضوان خير ام من اسس بنيانه على شفا جرف هار فانهار به في نار جهنم والله لا يهدي القوم الظالمين ١٠٩
أَفَمَنْ أَسَّسَ بُنْيَـٰنَهُۥ عَلَىٰ تَقْوَىٰ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرِضْوَٰنٍ خَيْرٌ أَم مَّنْ أَسَّسَ بُنْيَـٰنَهُۥ عَلَىٰ شَفَا جُرُفٍ هَارٍۢ فَٱنْهَارَ بِهِۦ فِى نَارِ جَهَنَّمَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٠٩
أَفَمَنۡ
ﱷ
أَسَّسَ
ﱸ
بُنۡيَٰنَهُۥ
ﱹ
عَلَىٰ
ﱺ
تَقۡوَىٰ
ﱻ
مِنَ
ﱼ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱽ
وَرِضۡوَٰنٍ
ﱾ
خَيۡرٌ
ﱿ
أَم
ﲀ
مَّنۡ
ﲁ
أَسَّسَ
ﲂ
بُنۡيَٰنَهُۥ
ﲃ
عَلَىٰ
ﲄ
شَفَا
ﲅ
جُرُفٍ
ﲆ
هَارٖ
ﲇ
فَٱنۡهَارَ
ﲈ
بِهِۦ
ﲉ
فِي
ﲊ
نَارِ
ﲋ
جَهَنَّمَۗ
ﲌﲍ
وَٱللَّهُ
ﲎ
لَا
ﲏ
يَهۡدِي
ﲐ
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ﲑ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ﲒ
١٠٩
ﲓ
Which is better: those who laid the foundation of their building on the fear and pleasure of Allah, or those who did so on the edge of a crumbling cliff that tumbled down with them into the Fire of Hell? And Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.