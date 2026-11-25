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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 74
Ash-Shu'ara
74
26:74
قالوا بل وجدنا اباءنا كذالك يفعلون ٧٤
قَالُوا۟ بَلْ وَجَدْنَآ ءَابَآءَنَا كَذَٰلِكَ يَفْعَلُونَ ٧٤
قَالُواْ
ﲝ
بَلۡ
ﲞ
وَجَدۡنَآ
ﲟ
ءَابَآءَنَا
ﲠ
كَذَٰلِكَ
ﲡ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
ﲢ
٧٤
ﲣ
They replied, “No! But we found our forefathers doing the same.”
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