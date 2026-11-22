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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 50
Ash-Shu'ara
50
26:50
قالوا لا ضير انا الى ربنا منقلبون ٥٠
قَالُوا۟ لَا ضَيْرَ ۖ إِنَّآ إِلَىٰ رَبِّنَا مُنقَلِبُونَ ٥٠
قَالُواْ
ﲝ
لَا
ﲞ
ضَيۡرَۖ
ﲟﲠ
إِنَّآ
ﲡ
إِلَىٰ
ﲢ
رَبِّنَا
ﲣ
مُنقَلِبُونَ
ﲤ
٥٠
ﲥ
They responded, “˹That would be˺ no harm! Surely to our Lord we will ˹all˺ return.
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