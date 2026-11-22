Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 45
Ash-Shu'ara
45
26:45
فالقى موسى عصاه فاذا هي تلقف ما يافكون ٤٥
فَأَلْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ عَصَاهُ فَإِذَا هِىَ تَلْقَفُ مَا يَأْفِكُونَ ٤٥
فَأَلۡقَىٰ
ﱯ
مُوسَىٰ
ﱰ
عَصَاهُ
ﱱ
فَإِذَا
ﱲ
هِيَ
ﱳ
تَلۡقَفُ
ﱴ
مَا
ﱵ
يَأۡفِكُونَ
ﱶ
٤٥
ﱷ
Then Moses threw down his staff, and—behold!—it devoured the objects of their illusion!
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.