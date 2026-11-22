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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 28
Ash-Shu'ara
28
26:28
قال رب المشرق والمغرب وما بينهما ان كنتم تعقلون ٢٨
قَالَ رَبُّ ٱلْمَشْرِقِ وَٱلْمَغْرِبِ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَآ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ ٢٨
قَالَ
ﲂ
رَبُّ
ﲃ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقِ
ﲄ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبِ
ﲅ
وَمَا
ﲆ
بَيۡنَهُمَآۖ
ﲇﲈ
إِن
ﲉ
كُنتُمۡ
ﲊ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
ﲋ
٢٨
ﲌ
Moses responded: “˹He is˺ the Lord of the east and west, and everything in between, if only you had any sense.”
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