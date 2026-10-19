The extraordinary nature of the Prophet’s discourse was so telling that even those who denied the truth could not contradict what he had to say. So, they told their people, in order to satisfy them, that he was a magician or a sorcerer and that his superb preaching was due to his being a magician or a charmer, and not to his being a prophet. Similarly, they used to say that the Qur’an was the work of a poet. The answer to this was that it was enough to compare the prophet with the magicians and poets and then see the difference between them. A world of difference would be found between them and no serious-minded person would confuse the one with the other. The basis of poetry is imagination and not facts and realities. That is why poets have flights of fancy, allowing their ideas to go hither and thither. Unlike the poets, the Prophet and his companions focussed their entire attention upon God—the greatest Reality. Their lives were ideal examples of harmony between preaching and practice. Deep knowledge of God (ma‘rifah) made them remember their Creator on all occasions. They were extremely cautious and, if they took action against anyone, it was only in self-defence. One who is not serious about the life Hereafter cannot be serious about leading a God-oriented life in this world.