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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 213
Ash-Shu'ara
213
26:213
فلا تدع مع الله الاها اخر فتكون من المعذبين ٢١٣
فَلَا تَدْعُ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ إِلَـٰهًا ءَاخَرَ فَتَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْمُعَذَّبِينَ ٢١٣
فَلَا
ﱥ
تَدۡعُ
ﱦ
مَعَ
ﱧ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱨ
إِلَٰهًا
ﱩ
ءَاخَرَ
ﱪ
فَتَكُونَ
ﱫ
مِنَ
ﱬ
ٱلۡمُعَذَّبِينَ
ﱭ
٢١٣
ﱮ
So do not ever call upon any other god besides Allah, or you will be one of the punished.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.