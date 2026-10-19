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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 206
Ash-Shu'ara
206
26:206
ثم جاءهم ما كانوا يوعدون ٢٠٦
ثُمَّ جَآءَهُم مَّا كَانُوا۟ يُوعَدُونَ ٢٠٦
ثُمَّ
ﳔ
جَآءَهُم
ﳕ
مَّا
ﳖ
كَانُواْ
ﳗ
يُوعَدُونَ
ﳘ
٢٠٦
ﳙ
then there came to them what they had been threatened with:
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.