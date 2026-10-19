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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 199
Ash-Shu'ara
199
26:199
فقراه عليهم ما كانوا به مومنين ١٩٩
فَقَرَأَهُۥ عَلَيْهِم مَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ مُؤْمِنِينَ ١٩٩
فَقَرَأَهُۥ
ﲬ
عَلَيۡهِم
ﲭ
مَّا
ﲮ
كَانُواْ
ﲯ
بِهِۦ
ﲰ
مُؤۡمِنِينَ
ﲱ
١٩٩
ﲲ
who would then recite it to the deniers ˹in fluent Arabic˺, still they would not have believed in it!
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