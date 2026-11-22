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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ash-Shu'ara Ayah 18
Ash-Shu'ara
18
26:18
قال الم نربك فينا وليدا ولبثت فينا من عمرك سنين ١٨
قَالَ أَلَمْ نُرَبِّكَ فِينَا وَلِيدًۭا وَلَبِثْتَ فِينَا مِنْ عُمُرِكَ سِنِينَ ١٨
قَالَ
ﳊ
أَلَمۡ
ﳋ
نُرَبِّكَ
ﳌ
فِينَا
ﳍ
وَلِيدٗا
ﳎ
وَلَبِثۡتَ
ﳏ
فِينَا
ﳐ
مِنۡ
ﳑ
عُمُرِكَ
ﳒ
سِنِينَ
ﳓ
١٨
ﳔ
Pharaoh protested, “Did we not raise you among us as a child, and you stayed several years of your life in our care?
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