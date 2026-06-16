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Ash-Shu'ara
102
26:102
فلو ان لنا كرة فنكون من المومنين ١٠٢
فَلَوْ أَنَّ لَنَا كَرَّةًۭ فَنَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٠٢
ﲧ
ﲨ
ﲩ
ﲪ
ﲫ
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ﲭ
ﲮ
If only we could have a second chance, then we would be believers.”
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العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
"فلو أن لنا كرة"
،
أي:
رجعة في الدنيا،
"فنكون من المؤمنين"
.