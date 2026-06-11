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Ash-Shams
14
91:14
فكذبوه فعقروها فدمدم عليهم ربهم بذنبهم فسواها ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَعَقَرُوهَا فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُم بِذَنۢبِهِمْ فَسَوَّىٰهَا ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ
فَعَقَرُوهَا
فَدَمۡدَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رَبُّهُم
بِذَنۢبِهِمۡ
فَسَوَّىٰهَا
١٤
Still they defied him and slaughtered her. So their Lord crushed them for their crime, levelling all to the ground.
1
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العربية
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَعَقَرُوهَا
] ئهوان پێغهمبهری خوایان بهدرۆ زانی و حوشترهكهیان سهربڕی [
فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ بِذَنْبِهِمْ
] خوای گهوره غهزهبی لێ گرتن و سزای بۆ ناردن و لهناوی بردن بههۆی تاوانی خۆیانهوه [
فَسَوَّاهَا (١٤)
] بهشێوهیهك سزای دان كه ههموویانی گرتهوهو زهویهكهی تهخت كرد لێیان، واته: سزایهكی وای دان كه خستیانییه ژێر خۆڵهوه.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran