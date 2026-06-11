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Ash-Shams
14
91:14
فكذبوه فعقروها فدمدم عليهم ربهم بذنبهم فسواها ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَعَقَرُوهَا فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُم بِذَنۢبِهِمْ فَسَوَّىٰهَا ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ
فَعَقَرُوهَا
فَدَمۡدَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رَبُّهُم
بِذَنۢبِهِمۡ
فَسَوَّىٰهَا
١٤
Still they defied him and slaughtered her. So their Lord crushed them for their crime, levelling all to the ground.
1
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السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ فَعَقَرُوهَا فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ بِذَنْبِهِمْ }
أي: دمر عليهم وعمهم بعقابه، وأرسل عليهم الصيحة من فوقهم، والرجفة من تحتهم، فأصبحوا جاثمين على ركبهم، لا تجد منهم داعيًا ولا مجيبا.
{ فَسَوَّاهَا }
عليهم أي: سوى بينهم بالعقوبة
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran