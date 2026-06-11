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Ash-Shams
11
91:11
كذبت ثمود بطغواها ١١
كَذَّبَتْ ثَمُودُ بِطَغْوَىٰهَآ ١١
كَذَّبَتۡ
ثَمُودُ
بِطَغۡوَىٰهَآ
١١
Thamûd rejected ˹the truth˺ out of arrogance,
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Tafseer Al-Baghawi
قوله عز وجل:
"كذبت ثمود بطغواها"
، بطغيانها وعدوانها، أي الطغيان حملهم على التكذيب.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran