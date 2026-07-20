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As-Sajdah
6
32:6
ذالك عالم الغيب والشهادة العزيز الرحيم ٦
ذَٰلِكَ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٦
ذَٰلِكَ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٦
That is the Knower of the seen and unseen—the Almighty, Most Merciful,
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Maha Ezzeddine
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Surah 26 and Ayah 32:6
Posted in
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
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