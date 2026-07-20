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As-Sajdah
4
32:4
الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض وما بينهما في ستة ايام ثم استوى على العرش ما لكم من دونه من ولي ولا شفيع افلا تتذكرون ٤
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِى سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍۢ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰ عَلَى ٱلْعَرْشِ ۖ مَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِهِۦ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا شَفِيعٍ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٤
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
فِي
سِتَّةِ
أَيَّامٖ
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَرۡشِۖ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
شَفِيعٍۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٤
It is Allah Who has created the heavens and the earth and everything in between in six Days,
1
then established Himself on the Throne. You have no protector or intercessor besides Him. Will you not then be mindful?
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Maha Ezzeddine
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:4
Posted in
Muslim American Society
There are some profound descriptions of Our Lord in this surah, the Prostration.
So many times in this surah is He (swt) referred to as Our Lord, Their Lord. The same name we praise Him in sujood, 'Glory be to My Lord the most High.'
But this is the only verse in Surah As-Sajda where He is mentioned by His name.
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Raef
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:4
Posted in
Muslim American Society
My reflection is specifically on the 'creation of the heavens and earth and ALL in between in 6 days'. By any measure this is an unfathomably ginormous feat…done by the All-Mighty…and yet it was done in 6 days. Not 1 day, or a second….Done by the One who when He says 'Be' , it is.
Once again Allah swt challenges our notion of time…and perhaps is forcing us to see that the only reason He created it in 6 days is because He wanted to…and that’s i...
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