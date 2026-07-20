Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Sajdah
29
32:29
قل يوم الفتح لا ينفع الذين كفروا ايمانهم ولا هم ينظرون ٢٩
قُلْ يَوْمَ ٱلْفَتْحِ لَا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ إِيمَـٰنُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُنظَرُونَ ٢٩
قُلۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡفَتۡحِ
لَا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِيمَٰنُهُمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنظَرُونَ
٢٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “On the Day of Decision it will not benefit the disbelievers to believe then, nor will they be delayed ˹from punishment˺.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
No reflection to show right now - start your own reflection and save it privately, or share it with the QuranReflect community.
Add a Reflection
Visit QuranReflect
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah