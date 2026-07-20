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As-Sajdah
28
32:28
ويقولون متى هاذا الفتح ان كنتم صادقين ٢٨
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَىٰ هَـٰذَا ٱلْفَتْحُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٢٨
وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡفَتۡحُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٨
They ask ˹mockingly˺, “When is this ˹Day of final˺ Decision, if what you say is true?”
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