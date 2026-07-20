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As-Sajdah
27
32:27
اولم يروا انا نسوق الماء الى الارض الجرز فنخرج به زرعا تاكل منه انعامهم وانفسهم افلا يبصرون ٢٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّا نَسُوقُ ٱلْمَآءَ إِلَى ٱلْأَرْضِ ٱلْجُرُزِ فَنُخْرِجُ بِهِۦ زَرْعًۭا تَأْكُلُ مِنْهُ أَنْعَـٰمُهُمْ وَأَنفُسُهُمْ ۖ أَفَلَا يُبْصِرُونَ ٢٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
نَسُوقُ
ٱلۡمَآءَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡجُرُزِ
فَنُخۡرِجُ
بِهِۦ
زَرۡعٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
مِنۡهُ
أَنۡعَٰمُهُمۡ
وَأَنفُسُهُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٢٧
Do they not see how We drive rain to parched land, producing ˹various˺ crops from which they and their cattle eat? Will they not then see?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 80:24-32, 32:27
This is a good example on taqdeem (advancement) and takheer (delaying) used in arabic.
In Surah Al Sajda, referring to how livestock as well as humans eat from the crops of the earth, Allah swt mentions the cattle first before the human.
In surah Abasa, it mentions how the vegetation is a provision for us and our livestock, but mentioning us humans before the cattle in this verse. Why the difference ?
The context tells you why:
In surah AlS...
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