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As-Sajdah
26
32:26
اولم يهد لهم كم اهلكنا من قبلهم من القرون يمشون في مساكنهم ان في ذالك لايات افلا يسمعون ٢٦
أَوَلَمْ يَهْدِ لَهُمْ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّنَ ٱلْقُرُونِ يَمْشُونَ فِى مَسَـٰكِنِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍ ۖ أَفَلَا يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٦
أَوَلَمۡ
يَهۡدِ
لَهُمۡ
كَمۡ
أَهۡلَكۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
يَمۡشُونَ
فِي
مَسَٰكِنِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٍۚ
أَفَلَا
يَسۡمَعُونَ
٢٦
Is it not yet clear to them how many peoples We destroyed before them, whose ruins they still pass by? Surely in this are signs. Will they not then listen?
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