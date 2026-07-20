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As-Sajdah
21
32:21
ولنذيقنهم من العذاب الادنى دون العذاب الاكبر لعلهم يرجعون ٢١
وَلَنُذِيقَنَّهُم مِّنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ ٱلْأَدْنَىٰ دُونَ ٱلْعَذَابِ ٱلْأَكْبَرِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٢١
وَلَنُذِيقَنَّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
ٱلۡأَدۡنَىٰ
دُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
ٱلۡأَكۡبَرِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٢١
We will certainly make them taste some of the minor torment ˹in this life˺ before the major torment ˹of the Hereafter˺, so perhaps they will return ˹to the Right Path˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 7:182-183, 32:21
Pain is one of the miracles of the human body. It lets us know the body is in danger of losing life or limb. Had it not been for pain, a child would keep their hand over a fire until it melts off. People with limited pain sensors tend to live much less and unhealthier lives then those who do. So the pain, as disliked as it is, warns us of a more serious danger that can take our lives or leave us incapacitated.
In the same way the punishment All...
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