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As-Sajdah
20
32:20
واما الذين فسقوا فماواهم النار كلما ارادوا ان يخرجوا منها اعيدوا فيها وقيل لهم ذوقوا عذاب النار الذي كنتم به تكذبون ٢٠
وَأَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ فَسَقُوا۟ فَمَأْوَىٰهُمُ ٱلنَّارُ ۖ كُلَّمَآ أَرَادُوٓا۟ أَن يَخْرُجُوا۟ مِنْهَآ أُعِيدُوا۟ فِيهَا وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ ذُوقُوا۟ عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٱلَّذِى كُنتُم بِهِۦ تُكَذِّبُونَ ٢٠
وَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
فَسَقُواْ
فَمَأۡوَىٰهُمُ
ٱلنَّارُۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَرَادُوٓاْ
أَن
يَخۡرُجُواْ
مِنۡهَآ
أُعِيدُواْ
فِيهَا
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ذُوقُواْ
عَذَابَ
ٱلنَّارِ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٠
But as for those who are rebellious, the Fire will be their home. Whenever they try to escape from it, they will be forced back into it, and will be told, “Taste the Fire’s torment, which you used to deny.”
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