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As-Sajdah
13
32:13
ولو شينا لاتينا كل نفس هداها ولاكن حق القول مني لاملان جهنم من الجنة والناس اجمعين ١٣
وَلَوْ شِئْنَا لَـَٔاتَيْنَا كُلَّ نَفْسٍ هُدَىٰهَا وَلَـٰكِنْ حَقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ مِنِّى لَأَمْلَأَنَّ جَهَنَّمَ مِنَ ٱلْجِنَّةِ وَٱلنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ ١٣
وَلَوۡ
شِئۡنَا
لَأٓتَيۡنَا
كُلَّ
نَفۡسٍ
هُدَىٰهَا
وَلَٰكِنۡ
حَقَّ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
مِنِّي
لَأَمۡلَأَنَّ
جَهَنَّمَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجِنَّةِ
وَٱلنَّاسِ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
١٣
Had We willed, We could have easily imposed guidance on every soul. But My Word will come to pass: I will surely fill up Hell with jinn and humans all together.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Fariha Guncha
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:13
'If We willed, We could have given guidance to every soul...'
But when we get something without asking, without making the least of efforts, we don't value it generally.
In the world of poetry, there’s a famous line:
'When the moon is attained, it isn't moon anymore.'
But I believe...
The moon remains the moon,
It’s just that we start to notice its scars.
When Allah granted Azazeel honor, status, and countless blessings, without him e...
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17
1
hana abdulsalam
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6 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:12-14
One of the most common questions people ask is: "If God is divine, why doesn't He guide every soul?" This part of the ayah fascinates me:
"Had We willed, We could certainly have imposed guidance upon every soul."(32:13)
Had Allah willed, He could have created us like angels. But the greatest blessing and trial given to mankind is free will—the ability to know right from wrong, recognize the truth, and still choose whether to follow it or turn a...
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18
1
Maryam Nazar
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
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9
3
Amer Abbas
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:10-14
Posted in
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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9
3
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