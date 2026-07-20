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As-Sajdah
12
32:12
ولو ترى اذ المجرمون ناكسو رءوسهم عند ربهم ربنا ابصرنا وسمعنا فارجعنا نعمل صالحا انا موقنون ١٢
وَلَوْ تَرَىٰٓ إِذِ ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ نَاكِسُوا۟ رُءُوسِهِمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ رَبَّنَآ أَبْصَرْنَا وَسَمِعْنَا فَٱرْجِعْنَا نَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًا إِنَّا مُوقِنُونَ ١٢
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذِ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
نَاكِسُواْ
رُءُوسِهِمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
رَبَّنَآ
أَبۡصَرۡنَا
وَسَمِعۡنَا
فَٱرۡجِعۡنَا
نَعۡمَلۡ
صَٰلِحًا
إِنَّا
مُوقِنُونَ
١٢
If only you could see the wicked hanging their heads ˹in shame˺ before their Lord, ˹crying:˺ “Our Lord! We have now seen and heard, so send us back and we will do good. We truly have sure faith ˹now˺!”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:12
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem.
This verse led me to a different take on the popular saying 'You only live once'. Yes you do,this Dunya is ALL you have to strive all you can, to do everything you can for the sake of Allah. To control your desires and leave things because they are displeasing to Allah. It is your only chance to follow the ways of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) because it will bring you steps closer to a desired end. You don't get this ...
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8
2
Maha Ezzeddine
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:12
Posted in
Muslim American Society
Is this a parallel contrast, this scene compared with the believers bowing down, in two verses later?
The same lowering of the head, yet what a difference between the two circumstances!
It may help us to reflect while we make sujood, on the hanging heads out of shame on the Day of Judgment, let us lower our heads in submission on earth so we do not find ourselves regretting and wishing we could return and make one sincere prostration.
4
0
hana abdulsalam
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6 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:12-14
One of the most common questions people ask is: "If God is divine, why doesn't He guide every soul?" This part of the ayah fascinates me:
"Had We willed, We could certainly have imposed guidance upon every soul."(32:13)
Had Allah willed, He could have created us like angels. But the greatest blessing and trial given to mankind is free will—the ability to know right from wrong, recognize the truth, and still choose whether to follow it or turn a...
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18
1
Maryam Nazar
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
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9
3
Amer Abbas
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:10-14
Posted in
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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9
3
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