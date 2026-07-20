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As-Sajdah
11
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Your soul will be taken by the Angel of Death, who is in charge of you. Then to your Lord you will ˹all˺ be returned.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Amer Abbas
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7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 32:10-14
Posted in
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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